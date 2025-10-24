Government shutdown could leave 1 million in Massachusetts without SNAP benefits, governor says

If federal money for food stamps is frozen on November 1 because of the government shutdown, more than one million people in Massachusetts will need help finding food, according to Gov. Maura Healey.

Massachusetts is one of several states across the country that could lose the benefits starting next Saturday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which oversees the federal food stamps program, said the lapse in appropriations because of the shutdown will leave them with "insufficient funds" to pay full SNAP benefits in November.

Both the USDA and the White House have refused to comment on the looming issue.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides benefits to low-income families so they can buy groceries. According to the Greater Boston Food Bank, one in three residents in Massachusetts faced food insecurity in 2024.

New resources to help families

At a news conference Friday in Roxbury, Healey said her administration is partnering with local food banks and organizations like Project Bread and the United Way to help families. They announced the creation of the United Response Fund hoping to generate donations.

"Those who have the means, this is the time to step," Healey said, adding that she plans to make a donation herself.

"Our goal is to raise money and invest it back out for organizations that are not only making sure food's available but that it actually is accessible in communities," said Marty Martinez, the CEO of United Way of Mass Bay.

Healey is also calling on President Donald Trump to release contingency funds to keep SNAP going while the government is shut down, saying children, the elderly and the disabled will be impacted the greatest.

"My body is shaking thinking about what families are going to be going through on November 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 when they cannot put food on their table," said Erin McAleer, the president and CEO of Project Bread.

Massachusetts can't match federal funding

Healey said Massachusetts doesn't have the ability to backfill those benefits, because state funding can't match the amount of federal funding the state gets for SNAP.

"Two-hundred forty million dollars a month is what the state receives, its residents receive from the federal government for these benefits, so you can't begin to make this up," said Healey.

Boston resident Soraya Harley said she's not sure how she'll be able to feed her grandchildren.

"Without that support, I honestly don't know how I'm going to make it," Harley told reporters at the news conference.