What are the best ways to quit smoking cigarettes?

BOSTON - A new analysis has identified the best ways for people to quit smoking.

Research looking at more than 300 prior studies on tobacco cessation found that nicotine replacement therapy, medication, nicotine e-cigarettes, behavioral counseling, and financial incentives are all effective ways to help people quit smoking.

But the three most effective were 1) an oral medication called varenicline (Chantix) when used with education and counseling 2) cytisine, a plant devised drug that is used in Europe but not in the U.S. and 3) e-cigarettes with nicotine.

E-cigarettes have been controversial due to their appeal to kids and teens and safety concerns, but this study found that in terms of helping people kick a smoking habit, nicotine e-cigarettes can be useful.

Remember, stopping smoking can improve your heart rate and blood pressure almost immediately, and pretty quickly reduce your risk of lung disease, heart disease, and cancer.