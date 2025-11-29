Small Business Saturday brings crowds of shoppers to Massachusetts stores

Crowds of shoppers descended on New England businesses on Small Business Saturday to get some holiday shopping done.

The Snowport Holiday Market in Boston's Seaport is overflowing with small businesses. People waited in long lines to get their hands on the best goods and eats.

"This is our third year coming, and I really like all the shops, and I'm here with my family. It's a great place to get Christmas gifts," Shanon Poirer said.

Businesses in the market said it is an excellent opportunity to share their products with a broader audience.

"Being here in the Seaport is incredible exposure for all these small businesses. It really makes their whole year. It can change their lives being at this market," one woman said.

"Our thing is a combination of spiciness and flavor. Having this space and this platform to share our culture through our products, I think it feels great," Mwai Jamu of Hillside Harvest agreed.

But it wasn't just the popular market that saw a boom in sales on Saturday.

"Small Business Saturday really makes people think about who is in their family and where they want to spend their money in their community," said Haris Hardaway, the owner of Final Touch Boutique in Roxbury.

Frugal Books said that Small Business Saturday is a big day for them.

"This is one of the busiest days of the year for us," said Leonard Egerton, the owner of Frugal Bookstore in Roxbury. "People like to shop local."

Black Friday

The boost for small businesses comes just one day after shoppers descended on the Wrentham and Burlington stores to score the best deals. Adobe Analytics said that customers in the United States spent $11.8 billion on Black Friday this year.