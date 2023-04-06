Sleep problems could increase risk of stroke, research says

Watch CBS News
By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - We know good quality sleep is critical for overall health. Now new research finds that the more sleep problems people have, the greater their chances of having a stroke.

Researchers in Ireland looked at sleep behaviors in nearly 4,500 people and found that too much sleep, too little sleep, long naps, poor quality sleep, snoring and sleep apnea were each associated with a higher risk of stroke, though people with five or more sleep symptoms were at much greater risk.

Experts say disrupted sleep and sleep apnea can impair the body's ability to regulate its metabolism, blood pressure, and inflammation which are all risk factors for stroke.

