Watch CBS News
Local News

Skydiver injured after 'hard landing' atop Orange building

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

ORANGE --  A skydiver was injured after making a "hard landing" on the roof of a building in Orange Sunday evening.

The Orange Fire Department said Jumptown Skydiving notified them just before 7 p.m. "that a skydiver had an entanglement of his main and reserve chute" and ended up atop the Seaman Paper warehouse in an industrial park, where EMTs with the company were treating the skydiver.

First responders determined that the injuries were not life threatening, but still decided that the skydiver should be taken by medical helicopter to a Worcester hospital. Firefighters used an aerial ladder to get to the roof of the building.

orange-skydiving.jpg
The skydiving incident atop an industrial park building in Orange. Orange police

Authorities said they train with Jumptown annually to prepare for these types of incidents. 

"We don't have emergencies at Jumptown very often, in fact they run a very safe operation, but like any extracurricular activity, there are risks," the fire department said.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 11, 2022 / 10:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.