Skydiver injured after 'hard landing' atop Orange building

ORANGE -- A skydiver was injured after making a "hard landing" on the roof of a building in Orange Sunday evening.

The Orange Fire Department said Jumptown Skydiving notified them just before 7 p.m. "that a skydiver had an entanglement of his main and reserve chute" and ended up atop the Seaman Paper warehouse in an industrial park, where EMTs with the company were treating the skydiver.

First responders determined that the injuries were not life threatening, but still decided that the skydiver should be taken by medical helicopter to a Worcester hospital. Firefighters used an aerial ladder to get to the roof of the building.

The skydiving incident atop an industrial park building in Orange. Orange police

Authorities said they train with Jumptown annually to prepare for these types of incidents.

"We don't have emergencies at Jumptown very often, in fact they run a very safe operation, but like any extracurricular activity, there are risks," the fire department said.