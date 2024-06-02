Single sick call derails 4 roundtrips on high-speed ferry to Nantucket

4 roundtrips to Nantucket from Hyannis canceled due to one sick call

HYANNIS - There was trouble at the Hyannis Terminal Sunday as passengers expecting a quick trip to Nantucket didn't get one, all because of one callout.

Four round trips canceled

"I'm pretty bummed," said Cape Cod visitor Kirsten.

According to the Steamship Authority, just one sick call from a boat pilot sidelined the Iyanough for the day. Four roundtrips on the agency's only high-speed passenger ferry left hundreds of travelers frustrated.

"I only have two weekends here and I really wanted to go to Nantucket for a day so I can't really do that," said Kirsten.

The agency said they were unable to find a pilot to cover the callout, blaming staffing shortages. This is a problem that's plagued the agency for several summers but they're working to fix the issue.

"The Steamship Authority is embarking upon several new recruiting and training initiatives to ensure it has proper stagging levels," said Steamship Authority General Manager Robert Davis in a statement.

That includes recruiting students and promoting staff to pilot positions but the process is lengthy and piloting one of these requires a United States Coast Guard certification.

"If they have absences, particularly unplanned absences, then you have unplanned disruptions," said Nantucket resident Bill Grambo. "They had to cancel their whole fast boat schedule."

The Steamship Authority does have freight and vehicle ferries but the trips are two hours and 15 minutes, instead of just one hour on the high-speed boat.

Concerns for summer workers and travelers

Grambo's concerned island workers may struggle this summer without reliable service to get to work on time.

"For the people who are getting over there and community, they're typically looking to be on the fast boat," said Grambo.

Passengers affected by Sunday's cancelation will receive a full refund. For now, riders are practicing patience, hoping for a seamless summer on the water.

"I have a lot of grace for what they're dealing with," said Grambo.

Typically during the summer months, the Steamship Authority will adjust their summer schedule to accommodate more traffic, including adding a fifth roundtrip from Hyannis Terminal to Nantucket. But this summer, that additional trip won't exist because the agency just doesn't have the manpower to handle it.