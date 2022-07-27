Shuttle buses to replace Braintree Red Line trains at night for track maintenance

BOSTON – The MBTA announced another round of service cuts for safety updates just days after a runaway Red Line train rolled into Braintree station.

Next week, there will be no Red Line train service between Braintree station and JFK/UMass after 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Shuttle buses will run instead.

Shuttle buses will replace service for two consecutive weeks, between August 1–4 and August 8–11.

The MBTA says this shutdown is part of the maintenance work agreed upon by federal regulators.

"We know any diversions in service can be frustrating for riders, but these evening diversions allow us to address necessary track repairs and speed restrictions on the Braintree branch, which will lead to a faster trip for Red Line riders," MBTA GM Steve Poftak said.

The maintenance work will include tie replacement and track realignment.