Watch CBS News
Local News

Shuttle buses to replace Braintree Red Line trains at night for track maintenance

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

MBTA announces track maintenance work on Red Line
MBTA announces track maintenance work on Red Line 00:24

BOSTON – The MBTA announced another round of service cuts for safety updates just days after a runaway Red Line train rolled into Braintree station.

Next week, there will be no Red Line train service between Braintree station and JFK/UMass after 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Shuttle buses will run instead.

Shuttle buses will replace service for two consecutive weeks, between August 1–4 and August 8–11.

The MBTA says this shutdown is part of the maintenance work agreed upon by federal regulators.

"We know any diversions in service can be frustrating for riders, but these evening diversions allow us to address necessary track repairs and speed restrictions on the Braintree branch, which will lead to a faster trip for Red Line riders," MBTA GM Steve Poftak said.

The maintenance work will include tie replacement and track realignment. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 27, 2022 / 6:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.