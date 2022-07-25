MBTA confirms Red Line train rolled into Braintree Station causing delays

BOSTON -- The MBTA confirmed another concerning incident on Monday. A Red Line train accidentally rolled out of the yard and into Braintree Station.

According to the MBTA, crews were moving the train around 5:30 a.m. when an issue with the brakes caused it to roll 800 feet.

No one was hurt.

The incident caused delays for commuters Monday morning.

An investigation is now underway to make sure procedures for moving trains were properly followed.