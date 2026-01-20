Driver said "watch the news" before intentionally crashing into Shrewsbury police station, investigators say

The driver accused of intentionally crashing his car into the Shrewsbury, Massachusetts police station allegedly told others before the incident to "watch the news."

Investigators said 58-year-old Robert McCluskey of Shrewsbury drove a BMV SUV into the front of the police department Monday afternoon on purpose. The car went through the lobby and into the dispatch center.

Police said there were three dispatchers in the area at the time of the crash but no one inside was hurt.

911 call after Shrewsbury police station crash

According to court documents released Tuesday, police got a 911 call after the crash from someone who said McCluskey was "on his way to the station to conduct a 'suicide by cop.'"

McCluskey was pulled from the wreckage and asked if he intended to crash into the building. "Yes, I am sorry, I am sorry," he told an officer, according to the documents. The officer also allegedly "detected an odor of alcoholic beverage" on McCluskey's breath.

McCluskey was taken to a hospital and later arrested. He's charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, destruction of property and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. He will be arraigned Tuesday in Westboro District Court.

According to court documents, police spoke to several witnesses who told them that earlier in the day, McCluskey said, "I want suicide by cop," and "Watch the news, it's going to be spectacular." The witnesses also said just before the crash, McCluskey allegedly told them, "I am going to end this."

Shrewsbury Police Chief Kevin Anderson said they had dealt with McCluskey in the past, but not since 2019.

Police have video of the incident and are trying to determine how fast McCluskey was driving before the crash.

Shrewsbury, Massachusetts is about 40 miles west of Boston.

