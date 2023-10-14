Shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester leaves man dead

BOSTON - Police are investigating a second shooting in Dorchester in two days after being called to Blue Hill Avenue early Saturday morning for a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police responded to the scene at about 12:27 a.m. They pronounced the man dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.

This is the second deadly shooting in Dorchester in two days. A daytime shooting in Dorchester on Friday left one man dead.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Boston Police.