Shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester leaves man dead

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Police are investigating a second shooting in Dorchester in two days after being called to Blue Hill Avenue early Saturday morning for a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police responded to the scene at about 12:27 a.m. They pronounced the man dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.

This is the second deadly shooting in Dorchester in two days. A daytime shooting in Dorchester on Friday left one man dead.   

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Boston Police.

First published on October 14, 2023 / 10:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

