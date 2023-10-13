Watch CBS News
Dorchester shooting leaves man dead

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

DORCHESTER - A daytime shooting in Dorchester on Friday left one man dead. 

Boston police said officers responded just after 2 p.m. to 46 Corona St. where the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and later pronounced dead at the scene. 

There was a significant police presence on Corona Street, with officers looking for video evidence and witnesses. No arrests have been made yet.

"We need the community's help," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden told reporters. "If anyone knows anything about what has happened here, we need help, we need your assistance."

