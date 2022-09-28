'Shoebert,' Beverly seal who crawled to police station, released back into ocean

BEVERLY -- "Shoebert", the beloved seal in Beverly who lived at Shoe Pond and later showed up at the police station's doorstep, was released back into his native home.

Mystic Aquarium released Shoebert back into the ocean on Block Island, R.I. in a remote location near other seals.

Last week, Beverly residents started to notice the sub adult gray seal at Shoe Pond, which is just upstream from the mouth of the Salem Canal. He had been there for over a week.

Shoebert was released back into the ocean on Wednesday. Mystic Aquarium

Last Thursday, Beverly Police, animal patrol and a team from the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut tried to safely remove Shoebert from the pond, but they then called it a night. Then, early Friday morning, Shoebert made his way out of the pond and through a shopping center parking lot. After moving about 300 yards, police said the seal ended up at their front door.

A police officer later found the seal along a fence and called Mystic Aquarium, who came out to safely capture him. He was driven back to Connecticut. Due to scarring on Shoebert's face, he was recognized as a seal that they rescued off Cape Cod in 2018.

Mystic Aquarium has attached a satellite tracker on him that will help researchers learn more about seal ranges and habits.

"Shobert's contributions expand far beyond the smiles he has brought everyone throughout his journey," Mystic Aquarium Animal Rescue Program Manager Sarah Callan said.

The Mystic Aquarium's Animal Care team conducted blood tests, x-rays, and a full veterinary checkup before sending him back into the water.