Boston study finds that shingles can increase the risk of cognitive decline

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Scientists at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston have found that a common, painful rash could be linked to symptoms of dementia.

Shingles is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox. After someone has chickenpox, the virus lays dormant in the body for the rest of that person's life. But the virus can become reactivated as shingles and cause a painful blistering rash that can cause lingering pain and discomfort even after the rash disappears.

Now after surveying nearly 150,000 participants, researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital have found that one episode of shingles is associated with about a 20% higher long-term risk of subjective cognitive decline, meaning a patient feels as though they're having worsening or more frequent confusion or memory loss.

The shingles virus has also been linked to a higher risk of heart disease and stroke. It's not clear why, but one theory is that the virus can cause damage to blood vessels in the brain and body.

Fortunately, we have a very effective vaccine against shingles that is recommended for all adults 50 and older. It's given as two shots two to six months apart.

