Florida woman accused of wiretapping Patrick Clancy's father in Massachusetts and posting it on Instagram

A Florida woman is accused of wiretapping Patrick Clancy's father in Massachusetts earlier this year.

Clancy, the ex-husband of Lindsay Clancy, has been the target of conspiracy theorists since his ex-wife's trial for the deaths of their three young children ended in a mistrial on Friday, Sept. 4.

Christopher Clancy testified at Lindsay Clancy's trial in Plymouth Superior Court on Aug. 6, 2026. CBS Boston

His father, Christopher Clancy, went to Scituate police that same day to ask them to investigate an Instagram post that had an unauthorized audio recording of his voice on it. The post belonged to the username "saltylunatics" and was published on Aug. 30.

According to a police report obtained by WBZ-TV, Christopher Clancy told police someone had called his phone on Aug. 6 and he accidentally answered it. That caller allegedly recorded the call without his consent, which is illegal in Massachusetts.

The recording was a conversation between Clancy and his oldest son Brian.

Police got a search warrant and began looking into the "saltylunatics" Instagram account. That led them to 46-year-old Shawna Gramkow of Sanford, Florida, which is just north of Orlando.

Her entire Instagram feed has hundreds of videos of Patrick Clancy conspiracy theories. She has 54,000 followers.

Scituate police filed a criminal complaint against Gramkow in Hingham District Court on Oct. 20. She's scheduled to be arraigned in Hingham on Nov. 20.

"The charges are false. And easy to prove," Gramkow posted in a statement online.

Patrick Clancy testified at Plymouth Superior Court on July 29, 2026. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Lindsay Clancy's trial became a national obsession last summer. After Patrick Clancy testified he became the focus of online sleuths and influencers dissecting every detail of the case. Some of them came up with theories that he killed their children - even though Lindsay Clancy admitted she did it while suffering from postpartum psychosis.

"It's painful to see. And it makes it difficult to be in public and it's possible that some of those people, after seeing lie after lie after lie, they start to believe it and that's what we're left with," Patrick Clancy told 60 Minutes in September.