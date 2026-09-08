Patrick Clancy's lawyer threatens conspiracy theorists with legal action: "There will be consequences"

Patrick Clancy, Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband, issued a scathing statement to conspiracy theorists who have been claiming he was involved in the deaths of the couple's children - "There will be consequences."

"Enough is enough -- this spread of blatant and baseless falsehoods must stop," Clancy's lawyer Howard Cooper said in a statement Tuesday morning.

As attention to Lindsay Clancy's trial intensified over the summer, some conspiracy theories started to spread online claiming Patrick Clancy could be responsible for the crime, even though that never came up in court.

Patrick Clancy was the first witness to testify in his wife's trial, which ended with a mistrial last week because the jury was deadlocked. Lindsay Clancy admitted through her attorney she killed their three children in their Duxbury, Massachusetts home in January 2023, but she pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

A key issue in the case is whether Clancy was criminally responsible for the murders or if she was too mentally ill to understand right from wrong.

Patrick Clancy in Plymouth Superior Court on July 29, 2026. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe/Pool

Despite that, Patrick Clancy "has been subject to an escalating campaign of misinformation and defamatory statements," his publicist Diana Pisciotta said Tuesday.

Cooper issued this statement, threatening legal action against the conspiracy theorists.

Over the past months, Patrick Clancy and his family have been subjected to a relentless, escalating and destructive defamation campaign. This campaign of misinformation has been launched and promoted by minor celebrities, so-called influencers and outright conspiracy theorists who appear intent on boosting their own social media profiles and potential profit by publishing what they know to be outright falsehoods that Patrick was somehow involved in the death of his young children and other vile claims.



This campaign, now fueled by insatiable media coverage, remains at a fever pitch and has resulted in real life threats to his reputation, livelihood, and life. Patrick has no choice but to address this situation - with the clear goal of stopping injurious behavior, creating accountability for lies that are self-serving to the perpetrators, and being able to return his attention to what matters: preserving the memory of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy and supporting other women facing perinatal mental health challenges.



Enough is enough -- this spread of blatant and baseless falsehoods must stop. Those responsible should understand that there will be consequences, and every appropriate measure will be pursued to hold them accountable, including legally. Law enforcement has been notified.

CBS News legal analyst Caroline Polisi said the statement is essentially a "cease and desist letter" and it may be an indicator that Patrick Clancy plans to formally litigate this issue on a civil level if it continues.

Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz has not decided yet if there will be a second trial for Lindsay Clancy.

After the mistrial was declared Friday, Lindsay Clancy's attorney Kevin Reddington was asked what he thought about Patrick Clancy conspiracy theories.

"You know, regarding the people on the internet, you know, I certainly don't dismiss them. It's amazing what people on TikTok and on Instagram, I do know those things, you know, it's amazing how they're able to ferret out facts and they do investigations," Reddington told reporters.

Patrick Clancy was the first person to find his children on the night of the murders. The couple divorced after their deaths and Patrick Clancy remarried.

Lindsay Clancy remains in state custody at Tewksbury Hospital, north of Boston, where she has been held since February 2023.