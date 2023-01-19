Patriots reportedly interviewing Shawn Jefferson for offensive coordinator job

FOXBORO -- As the Patriots continue their search for an offensive coordinator, the team continues to bring in candidates with ties to the franchise. Former receiver Shawn Jefferson is the latest such candidate.

Jefferson will interview with New England on Friday, according to Josina Anderson. Jefferson played for the Patriots from 1996-99, and played in the team's Super Bowl XXXI loss under then head coach Bill Parcells and assistant head coach Bill Belichick. He is a member of New England's All-1990s team.

Now Belichick will chat with his the former receiver about becoming the team's new offensive coordinator. Jefferson enjoyed a 13-year playing career with the Chargers, Patriots, Falcons, and Lions, finishing with 470 receptions and 29 touchdowns over 195 games.

Jefferson, 53, started his coaching career as an offensive assistant with the Lions in 2006. He remained in Detroit through 2012, taking over as the team's wide receivers coach in 2008. He's filled that role on the Titans (2013-15), Dolphins (2016-18), Jets (2019-20), and Cardinals (2021), while also holding an assistant head coach title with the Jets and associate head coach with the Cardinals.

The Patriots have already interviewed tight ends coach Nick Caley for their opening at offensive coordinator, with Keenan McCardell and Adrian Klemm also set to interview in the coming days. Former Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is reportedly the favorite to land the gig, but no interview with O'Brien has been scheduled as of yet.