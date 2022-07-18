Watch CBS News
A dozen shark sightings were reported off Cape Cod over the weekend

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

ORLEANS - It was a busy weekend for shark sightings in Massachusetts waters. 

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity App reported 12 shark sightings ranging from Massachusetts Bay, along outer Cape Cod beaches and off Nantucket. 

Nauset Beach in Orleans closed to swimming for an hour Sunday morning, according to the app.

The state shark biologist reported that the detection of another shark at LeCount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet Sunday closed the beach temporarily around noon.

Weekend shark sightings reported off Massachusetts

Other sightings were reported off Ballston Beach in Truro and near Chatham Harbor.

Great white researchers want tourists on the Cape to know "that large sharks are here" and "they're a constant presence from June to the fall."

First published on July 18, 2022 / 12:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

