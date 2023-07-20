Several knives confiscated from mother and son boarding flight at Logan Airport

BOSTON - Police confiscated multiple knives from a woman and her son trying to board a flight at Logan Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said the two were boarding a flight to Salt Lake City on Monday. State Police took the weapons before allowing them to board.

Yesterday afternoon @TSA officers @BostonLogan detected these knives on a mother and son traveling together. The passengers eventually surrendered the items to @MassStatePolice. #travelfail pic.twitter.com/GpI40kpAII — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) July 18, 2023

No charges were filed.

The TSA said as a reminder, knives can be packed in checked luggage. Only plastic or round-bladed butter knives are allowing in carry-ons.