Several knives confiscated from mother and son boarding flight at Logan Airport

BOSTON - Police confiscated multiple knives from a woman and her son trying to board a flight at Logan Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said the two were boarding a flight to Salt Lake City on Monday. State Police took the weapons before allowing them to board.

No charges were filed.

The TSA said as a reminder, knives can be packed in checked luggage. Only plastic or round-bladed butter knives are allowing in carry-ons.

First published on July 20, 2023 / 4:49 PM

