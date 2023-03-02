Several injured in wrong-way crash on Mass Pike
BOSTON - A wrong-way crash on the Mass Pike near the Prudential Tunnel in Boston snarled up traffic Wednesday night.
State Police say a driver was going westbound in the eastbound lane smashed head-on into another car. Troopers say the wrong-way driver just kept going and hit several more cars before coming to a stop.
While several people were injured, there were no life-threatening injuries.
