Search for former NFL player Sergio Brown continues after mother found dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The search continues for former New England Patriots player Sergio Brown after he was reported missing and his mother was found dead in Illinois.

"The whole block was filled with family and police," said neighbor Carlos Cortez.

Cortez was present and curious as to what was going on in his neighborhood Saturday. He later learned there was concern surrounding his next-door neighbor, 73-year-old Myrtle Brown, and her son 35-year-old former NFL safety Sergio Brown.

"Her family came and knocked on the door and was looking for her cause they put out a police report because she was missing for 72 hours," he said.

Just hours into the Saturday search with no signs of Myrtle or Sergio, police decided to widen the search area.

Maywood Police found Myrtle's body Saturday evening in a creek less than 100 yards from her home.

On Sunday the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified Myrtle's cause of death as multiple injuries from assault.

"Myrtle, she was an outstanding woman, and I'm hoping she's in the right place and she's with God. Like I said, I never would've expected this in a million years. You only watch this on TV. And to know this happened next door, it's a tragedy," Cortez said.

While police continue searching for Sergio, neighbors are assisting with a timeline. Cortez tells CBS Chicago he last saw the two Thursday in person. And on his doorbell camera, police saw something else.

"They seen him taking out the trash, and they seen him have a bonfire where he burned all her clothes," he said.

What was captured on camera is similar to what Cortez says he learned from family.

"They said he wasn't himself the last few months. He was out of his mind," Cortez said.

He adds while police have been called to the home before, he hopes Saturday was the final time he'll see police lights and crime scene tape.

"I just hope that the family has closure, and I'll be praying for them. I hope the family gets through this. And I'll keep them in mind in my prayers," Cortez said.

Myrtle's son Nick Brown released a statement on Facebook, saying his mother always told him tough times don't last and telling his brother Sergio he loves him and asking him to return home.

Sergio Brown first signed in the NFL with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2010. After that, he played with the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills until 2016.

Maywood Police are asking anyone with any information on Sergio Brown's whereabouts to contact Maywood Police or local law enforcement. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling 708-450-1787.