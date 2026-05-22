Second suspect charged in armed bank robberies in Boston

A West Yarmouth, Massachusetts man has been charged in connection with a pair of armed bank robberies in Boston last month.

Federal prosecutors say 25-year-old Angel Gonzalez brandished a firearm during the robberies at a Santander Bank branch in Roxbury and a TD Bank branch in Roslindale on April 28. His alleged accomplice, Steven Harris, was charged with armed bank robbery earlier this month and remains in federal custody.

During the first robbery in Roxbury, Gonzalez allegedly dragged an employee from her office to the teller window, held her at gunpoint and threatened shoot her.

Angel Gonzalez allegedly robbed a Santander Bank branch in Roxbury at gunpoint. Department of Justice

Less than two hours later, Gonzalez and Harris allegedly robbed the TD Bank in Roslindale. Prosecutors say Harris moved multiple employees from their offices to the main area of the bank, while Gonzalez threatened to shoot them if they did not comply. Gonzales then allegedly took $3,000 from a teller drawer before they left in a getaway vehicle.

Radek Weirdeowski was inside the Roslindale bank at the time of the robbery, and told WBZ-TV it happened so quickly. "While one guy was at the teller with the gun, the other guy was kind of rounding everyone else up," he said. "And I thought we would all get robbed as well. But fortunately, they just took the bank's money and took off."

Gonzalez is charged with armed bank robbery and is currently in state custody in connection with unrelated offenses. He will make his initial appearance in federal court at a later date.