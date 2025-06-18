Watch CBS News
Sports

Mariners crush Red Sox, 8-0, to end Boston's 6-game winning streak

By The Associated Press

/ AP

Red Sox brass address Rafael Devers trade
Red Sox brass address Rafael Devers trade 01:48

By ANDREW DESTIN AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE - Cal Raleigh hit a grand slam for his major league best 27th home run and drove in six to tie a career high, Bryan Woo gave up one hit over seven innings, and the Seattle Mariners snapped Boston's six-game winning streak with an 8-0 victory over the Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Raleigh cleared the bases in the second inning, turning on an elevated changeup from Red Sox starter Walker Buehler (5-5). It capped off a five-run frame for the Mariners in which rookie Cole Young also drove in a run with an RBI double.

Raleigh added two more RBIs in the fourth inning with a double. The Mariners catcher also drove in six runs Aug. 21, 2023 against the Chicago White Sox.

Woo (6-4) gave up a pair of walks and a single by Marcelo Mayer in the fifth inning. He struck out six.

Key moment

Though Rowdy Tellez led off the second inning with a single, things really started to unravel for Buehler when he issued his second and third walks of the frame, which set up the bases-loaded opportunity that Raleigh pounced on.

Key stat

Raleigh is the first catcher with three or more hits, a grand slam and a stolen base in a game since Buster Posey did so for the San Francisco Giants on June 19, 2015.

Up next

Seattle RHP Luis Castillo (4-4, 3.29 ERA) will start for the Mariners on Wednesday. LHP Garrett Crochet (6-4, 2.24) will start for the Red Sox in the final game of the three-game set.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.