Search for missing Ware man Jeffrey Allard goes into a third day

SOUTHBORO -- Police have now spent three days searching for Jeffrey Allard, a missing 57-year-old man from Ware. On Sunday, the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Unit searched the Sudbury Reservoir in Southboro.

They didn't find him or anything related to his disappearance.

Allard was last seen several days ago leaving a medical facility in Marlboro, State Police said.

Earlier in the week, crews searched the Farm Road area.

Jeffrey Allard Massachusetts State Police

Anyone who has seen Allard or has information about where he may be should call 911 or Marlborough Police at 508-485-1212.

The water search will not continue on Monday until new and relevant information comes in.