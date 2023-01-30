Watch CBS News
Search for missing Ware man Jeffrey Allard goes into a third day

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Search for missing Ware man Jeffrey Allard goes into a third day 00:17

SOUTHBORO -- Police have now spent three days searching for Jeffrey Allard, a missing 57-year-old man from Ware. On Sunday, the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Unit searched the Sudbury Reservoir in Southboro. 

They didn't find him or anything related to his disappearance. 

Allard was last seen several days ago leaving a medical facility in Marlboro, State Police said.

Earlier in the week, crews searched the Farm Road area. 

image1.jpg
Jeffrey Allard Massachusetts State Police

Anyone who has seen Allard or has information about where he may be should call 911 or Marlborough Police at 508-485-1212.

The water search will not continue on Monday until new and relevant information comes in. 

January 29, 2023

