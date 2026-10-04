Scotland's Tartan Army hosts first edition of "Scot-tober Fest" in Boston

The Scottish Tartan Army returned to Boston this weekend after falling in love with the city during the World Cup this summer.

The fans of the Scotland men's national soccer team hosted the first edition of "Scot-tober Fest," culminating in a watch party at The Anchor Boston for the New England Patriots' game against the Buffalo Bills.

"I actually prefer American football, it's not so popular in Scotland so I get a lot of stick for it," Tartan Army member Barry Gray said.

After a successful World Cup Scot takeover this summer, The Anchor Boston turned the bar back into The Scotland House this weekend.

"We were so excited about the joy and happiness and energy they brought to the city so we decided why not bring them back for a little October action," Anchor General Manager Shelby Elwell said.

But the Tartan Army had to throw in a little Scottish flair of their own with custom tartans for their kilts honoring Boston sports teams.

The Anchor Boston hosted the Tartan Army for a New England Patriots watch party on Sunday, Oct. 4. CBS Boston

"We were looking for an excuse to come back so I designed this tartan. It's called New Scotland, Massachusetts," Tartan Army member Chris Gibson said.

"We just had such a good time last time we wanted to keep the connection going, and we were wondering what we could do and we came up with the idea of creating a tartan. And it got us another reason to come back," Tartan Army member Kevin Lynch said.

They even hand delivered them to the Patriots and the Boston Red Sox.

"We went to Gillette and we got to meet a couple players. Pop Douglas came out and met us. And we met Rob Kraft," Gray said.

The Tartan Army is hoping they'll get to see the Patriots in action at Gillette Stadium during their next trip to Boston.