Sci-fi rock opera "Beasties" brings music, aliens and chaos to Regent Theatre

ARLINGTON – A sci-fi rock opera that has been years in the making is premiering this week at Arlington's Regent Theatre.

"Beasties" will hit the stage Thursday and Friday.

Beasties: A sci-fi rock opera

The show was made by creator and composer Gary Sohmers.

"Well it's all about a concert in Central Park, where a guy who finally has a hit record after 20 years of being a struggling musician finally has a chance. Got a hit record. And an alien shows up and a corporate politician and chaos ensues," Sohmers said.

Sohmers and his cast have been putting this all together for almost two months. Everyone is excited and ready to wow the audience.

Cast member Nadia said she learned of the show through a mutual connection, and is now having "the time of my life."

"Beasties" cast members

Mach Bell, also a member of the cast, has a unique musical past having played with The Joe Perry Project.

"I used to play with Joe Perry, you know from Aerosmith. But now I'm an alien trapped inside of a human body. Impulse is the alien and gray is the retired rock singer," Bell said.

The show will consist of 18 songs as they all try and fight an alien encounter

"I play Tara. She represents mother earth in human form and she kind of spreads this message that now is the time to live with compassion and love," Liz Proteau said.

Arlington's Regent Theatre

A bonus in coming to see the Beasties is that you get a chance to see them at the Regent Theatre. It's been a staple spot in Arlington since 1916.

"It gives it a certain vibe. People come here to see a certain show, whether it's live on stage or a film but they want to feel that old time experience," said Leiland Stein, co-owner of the Regent Theatre.

"I'm extremely lucky and honored to have these performers and the people playing with us and it's just a thrill to play with people who really know how to do it," added Sohmers.