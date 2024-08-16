Women combine passion for food, family and travel in Savory Lane bus tour of Massachusetts, New Hampshire

DERRY, N.H. - Four women are bringing their passion for food and travel to their own bus tour business in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The Savory Lane is a two-year-old company that operates out of a farmhouse bus with a bathroom, mini kitchen, and plenty of seats. It's named "Freddie," after their grandmother.

A look inside The Savory Lane tour bus. CBS Boston

"I have a picture right by my drivers seat and I wear her necklace with me everytime I get on board. So number one, I know she is watching over us," co-owner Maria Czyzewski told WBZ-TV.

"To have my sister, my mother and my niece involved. A woman family-owned business, it's been pretty cool," co-owner Lisa Galloni told WBZ-TV.

"I had seen tiny home buses. It's amazing on what you can do with some of those, but what it ended up being is absolutely above and beyond what we had thought," Czyzewski said.

Customers can expect an unforgettable experience on the bus.

"I'm sitting in the drivers seat, so I see everyone coming on and the minute they turn the little corner. They are like, 'Oh my God, this is amazing,'" Czyzewski said.

Where does The Savory Lane go?

They offer tours for for everybody. From their winery tour, to a book lovers "literary adventure," or even a gourmet cheese shop tour. They also offer seasonal experiences for fall, Halloween and Christmas.

"Scavenger hunts is a favorite, our tea parties are a favorite," Galloni said.

The tours range from four to eight hours and they can welcome 15 to 24 people. But the Savory Ladies' favorite part is watching customers smile ear to ear.

The Savory Lane tour bus CBS Boston

"It kind of solidifies what we wanted to bring to people. It exceeded our expectations, that people are enjoying this that much," Czyzewski said.

"The positive feedback and the excitement, 'This is the best day I've ever had in so long.' Those type of things are really incredible," Galloni said.

"A great partnership"

The tours are also a positive experience for the businesses they visit.

"It's pretty exciting. It's great for us because it's a great partnership. They're our biggest supporters, but they also bring in a lot of people who had no idea that this was here," Appolo Vineyards owner Mike Appolo told WBZ.

The ladies know that all the great memories they have made on the bus would make their grandmother proud.

"She would be super excited because this is right up her alley. Hanging out with people, having a good time, dancing and singing," Galloni said.