Watch: Helicopter drops water on Breakheart Reservation fire in Saugus

SAUGUS - Crews battled stubborn brush fires from the air on Wednesday.

SkyEye spotted a helicopter gathering water and then dropping it over Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, which you can watch in the video above.

Fires in the area started one week ago and are burning underground.

Flames have already scored 79 acres and are only about 50% contained.

Breakheart Reservation is closed until further notice.