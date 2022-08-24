Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch: Helicopter drops water on Breakheart Reservation fire in Saugus

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Helicopter drops water on Saugus brush fire
Helicopter drops water on Saugus brush fire 01:00

SAUGUS - Crews battled stubborn brush fires from the air on Wednesday.

SkyEye spotted a helicopter gathering water and then dropping it over Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, which you can watch in the video above. 

Fires in the area started one week ago and are burning underground.

Flames have already scored 79 acres and are only about 50% contained. 

Breakheart Reservation is closed until further notice. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 3:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.