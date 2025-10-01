Saugus community worried about cars taking wrong turn onto bike path

Safety concerns in Saugus after cars drive down bike path

People who use a community bike path in Saugus worry something terrible is going to happen, after cars have been caught cruising on it. The signs are clearly posted along the bike path saying no vehicles, but neighbors say that's not stopping some from following the rules.

A year ago, what should have been a routine bike ride from work, turned into urgent chase to stop a driver cruising on the Saugus bike path.

James Konrad's GoPro camera caught the driver red handed. He finally caught up with the car and stopped the driver before something happened on the popular bike path drawing families and kids.

"I tried to flag him down, but he couldn't see me but yeah it was really scary," said Konrad.

Car on a popular bike path in Saugus. James Konrad

Even though Konrad's video captured the encounter a year ago, the problem is still there today.

Just a few days ago, pictures of another car on the same bike path off Lincoln Avenue were sent to Town Meeting member Bobby Camuso.

"Somebody is going to get eventually hit by a car here," said Camuso.

Plan to stop cars, speeding

He also worries about speeding bikers not obeying the stop signs at the intersections along the path as cars drive by.

"What I'm requesting is a deceleration zone so when as they come speeding down this way and speeding down this way, this is your line of sight right here," said Camuso.

Camuso went before the Board of Selectmen Tuesday night suggesting some staggered barriers to slow bikers down and prevent cars, anything to help.

"The only thing I'm hoping to prevent is speed right here at this intersection and possibly saving somebody's life," said Camuso.

Town board members say they've been looking into systems to make the bike path safer and will revisit the issue.