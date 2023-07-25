Watch CBS News
Sara Elizabeth Nivens dies after scuba diving accident off Rockport

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

ROCKPORT - A 40-year-old South Boston woman died following "difficulty while scuba diving" off Rockport over the weekend.

Sara Elizabeth Nivens died Monday at a hospital, two days after a trip on a charter boat with her father, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said Tuesday.

Police got word of a potential drowning late Saturday afternoon by the Dry Salvages rock mount, which is about two miles off Rockport. 

No other details about what happened in the water have been released. Detectives and the State Police Dive Team are investigating her death.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 9:51 AM

