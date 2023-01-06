Watch CBS News
Santos Moscoso charged in extensive car vandalism spree in East Boston

By CBSBoston.com Staff

BOSTON - Boston Police have arrested a man who they say keyed several cars in East Boston recently.

Santos Moscoso, 47, was taken into custody Thursday. He's charged with 38 counts of "willful and malicious destruction of property over $1,200," police said in a statement Friday.

There's no word yet on a motive for the vandalism.

Drivers told WBZ-TV someone went up and down Bremen Street twice in the last month keying cars. In some instances, insurance will not cover the vandalism.

"The personal destruction of property in the city is unbelievable," Nikki Mackin, who had her car keyed, told WBZ Wednesday.

Moscoso will be arraigned Friday in East Boston District Court. 

