"They need to step up the patrol": Cars vandalized twice in past month in East Boston

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

EAST BOSTON - A rash of keyed cars in East Boston has neighbors fed up and looking to police for help.

"The personal destruction of property in the city is unbelievable. They need to step up the patrol," says Nikki Mackin, who had her car keyed.

It's happened twice on Bremen Street in the last month. Someone is going down the street and keying cars up and down the block. We spotted at least a dozen cars hit, but neighbors say there are even more. All too often, insurance will not cover vandalism like this. Mackin says she was hit in both incidents. Her car is a lease and must be fixed.

"I was like, 'I will wait until after the new year, after the holiday [to get it fixed], and then today, thankfully, I didn't because I would have had to pay another $500," said Mackin.

She checked her home surveillance video to see if she could spot the person who did it. The footage did not show anyone. Her neighbor Jose Melgar also has a video camera on his home, but he has yet to spot anything either.

"I also have a camera in my truck, but I need to get [a specialist] to come check the camera," says Melgar.

We reached out to State Representative Adrian Madaro and Boston City Councilor Gabriella Coletta. Both are talking with the police. Coletta says the department is assigning an investigator to the case and increasing assets in the area.