Part of Sandy Beach in Cohasset closed due to beached seal

COHASSET -- A beached seal forced part of Sandy Beach in Cohasset to be closed Sunday afternoon. Police said they made the decision to block off the beach around the seal after consulting with NOAA.

Swimmers were also warned to stay away from the area so that the animal can rest.

If anyone does go within 100 feet of the seal, police said they would shut the entire beach down.

Biologists will go to the beach on Monday. "However we are confident that the seal will make its return to the water soon," police said.

Officers will check on the seal periodically Sunday night.