Wembanyama powers Spurs through physical victory over Celtics, 125-116

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ Associated Press

Victor Wembanyama had 39 points and 11 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs beat Boston 125-116 on Tuesday night to sweep a contentious two-game season series with the Celtics.

De'Aaron Fox had 25 points and Stephon Castle added 18 points in San Antonio's fifth straight victory.

Derrick White had 34 points to lead Boston, which had won two straight. Jayson Tatum had 24 points in his third game since returning from a ruptured right Achilles tendon suffered May 12.

Tatum's fourth and final 3-pointer cut the Celtics' deficit to 118-113 with 1:43 remaining, but Spurs Castle followed 18 seconds later with his own 3 to secure the victory.

The battle between the No. 2 teams in each conference was physical and chippy.

Boston All-Star Jaylen Brown was ejected after becoming incensed when no foul was called after he lost the ball out of bounds with 3:42 remaining in the first half.

Brown had to be restrained by teammates after official Tyler Ford assessed the first technical. Official Suyash Mehta assessed a second technical seconds later, resulting in an automatic ejection.

Wembanyama also exited to the locker room in a huff following a no-call in the first half, but his was due to injury.

Wembanyama's nose was struck by Sam Hauser's palm and then he was hit in the eye and forehead by the back of Hauser's forearm. Wembanyama remained on the court for about a minute holding his face in pain.

Wembanyama went to the locker room and he did not return to the Spurs bench until the close of the first quarter to prepare for the start of the second.

Boston was 19 for 51 on 3-pointers after opening 9 for 17.

Up next

Celtics: At Oklahoma City on Thursday night.

Spurs: Host Milwaukee on Tuesday night.