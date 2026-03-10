Celtics' Jaylen Brown ejected in first half after argument with officials in battle with Spurs

Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown was ejected after receiving two technical fouls during the first half of Tuesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, a battle between the No. 2 teams in each conference.

Brown was upset after no foul was called when he lost the ball out of bounds with 3:42 remaining in the first half.

Brown has voiced his displeasure with the officiating, which added to his exasperation and first ejection of the season.

There was a post made to Brown's official X account shortly after he reached the locker room.

"This the (stuff) I be talking about," Brown wrote on the site formerly known as Twitter.

Official Tyler Ford assessed the first technical four seconds later after Brown continued to voice his displeasure at the no-call.

The technical incensed Brown, who had to be restrained by teammates from approaching Ford. Official Suyash Mehta assessed a second technical seconds later, resulting in an automatic ejection.

Brown did not exit the court immediately after the ejection as he continued yelling at Ford. Players and staff, including Boston coach Joe Mazzulla, had to restrain Brown from approaching Ford. Brown threw his hands up in disgust before walking off the court.

Brown had eight points and seven assists in 15 minutes when he was ejected.

Boston has won two straight and San Antonio has won four in a row.