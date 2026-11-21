The Salvation Army is helping to put Thanksgiving dinner on the table for 1,300 families in the Greater Boston area, distributing prepackaged meals through its Boston Holiday Help program on Saturday.

"This is actually the first year in a while that I haven't been working and I didn't feel like I was going to be able to have the greatest Thanksgiving," recipient Betham Marion said.

The meals included a 10-15 pound turkey, some side dishes and an apple pie for dessert. Community members who came to pick up their meals also got to take home a winter coat for kids.

"I did not expect coats and a dinner. Are you kidding me, all under one roof? I am so thankful." Atrishia Williams said.

The organization gave out 47,000 pounds of food in total. Recipients were able to pick up their meals at several different locations across the Greater Boston area.

Major Elvie Carter has been helping with the Salvation Army's Thanksgiving distribution for nearly a decade. He told WBZ-TV that despite a growing number of people relying on the program, the meaning behind it remains the same.

"Giving back, being able to say thank you, the ability to serve people. It's a mission that I believe that we're called to do," Carter said.

Everyone in line had a different reason for being there, but all of them walked away with gratitude and an armful of food.

"This year has been really tough financially as most people know and so I think people appreciate what we can give them even if it's not a huge turkey. It's a turkey and I think it helps to take the pressure off," said Major Valerie Kahn, who works with the Salvation army.

Those who received the meals had to pre-register. The Salvation Army said this year's registrations filled up days after opening.

"If you are a person that kind of needs this help, I wouldn't be scared to reach out and sign up and come get the help that you need," Marion said.