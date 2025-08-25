Search for missing boater off Salisbury, Massachusetts enters third day

Search continues for man who went overboard on boat in Salisbury

Search continues for man who went overboard on boat in Salisbury

Search continues for man who went overboard on boat in Salisbury

The search for a missing boater off the coast of Salisbury, Massachusetts entered a third day Monday.

A 47-foot vessel named the Great White flipped over and sank Saturday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard said they were communicating with the two men on board and were assured both were wearing life jackets. But, the agency lost contact with the men. One was found and was rushed to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston in stable condition.

The other person, described by Massachusetts State Police as a man in his 50's, is still missing. The State Police Marine Unit resumed their search for him just before 10 a.m. Monday. The names of the two men have not been made public.

Over the weekend, police said the sea conditions in the search area were difficult because of 6-to-8 foot swells.

"Troopers and Coast Guardsman performed sonar scans, dives, surface and aerial patrols," State Police spokesman Tim McGuirk said in a statement.

An image from cellphone video showed a boat sinking off of Salisbury Beach, August 23, 2025. Holly Hession

Salisbury Beach was closed to swimmers when the boat capsized Saturday due to "life-threatening rip currents" that were caused by Hurricane Erin.

Salisbury, Massachusetts is 50 miles north of Boston.