'Animal cruelty': Pit bull puppies abandoned around Salem, police say

SALEM - Police are investigating a case of animal cruelty in Salem, Massachusetts involving abandoned pit bull puppies.

Callers reported finding the dogs at different locations around the city early Sunday morning. Police recovered two puppies in the area of North and Federal streets. Three dogs were said to have been abandoned around Proctor Street - two of the puppies have been found and one may still be on the loose.

"The abandoned dogs are malnourished, dehydrated, and show signs of abuse and neglect," Salem police said.

Public Assistance Requested Animal Cruelty During the early morning hours of Sunday, 19 March, the Salem Police... Posted by Salem MA Police on Sunday, March 19, 2023

Anyone who may have information about the dogs' owner is asked to call police.