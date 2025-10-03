Historic site in Salem closed due to government shutdown as Haunted Happenings begins

By AARON PARSEGHIAN

The city of Salem is preparing for more than a million visitors this month for their annual Haunted Happenings, even as the federal government shutdown creates some unexpected obstacles.

The Halloween season kicked off this weekend with warm weather, packed streets and a festive atmosphere that residents and visitors say is unlike anywhere else.

"It is a lot of people, but the energy is unlike anything I've ever experienced. Everyone is so friendly," said Taylor Esler, who recently moved to the area.

For many, Salem has become a family tradition and even a destination for all kinds of celebrations. "Halloween is my favorite holiday, and I love 'Hocus Pocus,' so I had to go to Salem," said Faith Drummonds, who came from Michigan to celebrate her bachelorette party.

Historic site, some bathrooms closed

The city's festivities are continuing despite a wrinkle caused by the federal government shutdown. The Salem Maritime National Historic Site, which includes federally operated historic buildings, some connected to the Salem witch trials, is closed until the government reopens. The closures also affect some downtown public bathrooms located in the National Park Visitor Center.

To make up for the loss, Salem officials say 100 portable restrooms and city-operated facilities will remain available.

Mayor Dominick Pangallo says the city is ready for the influx of tourists they look forward to every year but urged visitors to continue being respectful.

"We just ask when people come here, they help us keep our city magical, be respectful, pack your patience and plan ahead," Pangallo said.

With large crowds expected throughout October, officials warn that traffic delays and temporary road closures are likely. Pangallo is encouraging people to use public transportation whenever possible.