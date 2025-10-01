Government shutdown begins, with impact expected in Massachusetts

The federal government shut down at 12 a.m. on Wednesday, with Democrats and Republicans in Washington blaming each other for the failure to reach a resolution on funding. It's unclear how long the first government shutdown in nearly seven years will last, but it is expected to have an impact in Massachusetts.

A House-passed bill led by the GOP would have extended spending levels for seven weeks, but it failed again in the Senate Wednesday night. Democrats said they are demanding an extension of health care tax credits in order to support the bill.

When no deal was reached, the government shutdown began at midnight.

"It's midnight, which means Trump's government just ran out of money," Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren posted on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter. "Our entire government is shut down because Republicans in power refuse to lower health care costs."

Fellow Democratic Senator Ed Markey posted that the shutdown is "because of Trump and MAGA Republicans," adding that "We must be relentless in our defense of health care for millions of Americans."

The White House, meanwhile, posted on social media a countdown clock striking zero with the message "DEMOCRAT SHUTDOWN!"

Will government shutdown impact air travel?

At Logan Airport Wednesday morning, everything appeared to be running as normal. A short government shutdown would be unlikely to have much impact on air travel. But if it drags on, a shutdown could lead to disruptions for passengers.

In 2018, about 10% of TSA workers called in sick, driving up screening times at airports across the country,

What's closed during government shutdown?

Federal parks that require staffing are now closed. That includes the Boston African American National Historic Site and the Robert Gould Shaw Memorial.

The African Meeting House is shuttered, along with the Boston National Historical Park. That includes the USS Constitution, Freedom Trail, and Boston Harbor Islands.

Thousands of federal employees are going unpaid. According to the latest Congressional Research Service report, there are 25,698 federal civilian employees in Massachusetts. There are also nearly 15,000 military personnel in Massachusetts.

Members of Congress and President Trump will continue receiving their paychecks during the shutdown.

The last government shutdown lasted for more than one month. During that shutdown, officials in Massachusetts considered giving state unemployment benefits to furloughed federal workers and local banks offered zero-interest loans to federal workers on furlough.

Hospital at home program stopped

UMass Memorial Health has to pause its Hospital at Home program, which allows patients to receive hospital level care from their house, because a Medicare provision that funds the program expired at the same time as the government shutdown.

"Physicians and medics are incredibly disappointed," program director Dr. Constantinos Michaelidis said.