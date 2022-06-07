Police make arrest in vandalism of "Bewitched" statue in Salem

SALEM – A suspect was arrested after allegedly vandalizing one of Salem's most famous tourist spots.

Witnesses said they saw a man spray painting the "Bewitched" status in the town square.

They called police, who found the suspect and arrested him.

The Bewitched statue has been the center of controversy before. Some say it makes light of the Salem witch trials.

City officials have already cleaned the red paint off the statue.