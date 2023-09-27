Tall ships will return to Boston in 2026 for America's 250th birthday celebration

BOSTON - The tall ships are coming back to Boston in 2026 to celebrate a big birthday for the United States.

The "Sail Boston" event will welcome ships and sailors from all over the world to Boston in a special tribute to the 250th anniversary of America's founding.

"In July of 2026 we're going to welcome a return of the tall ships to Boston to celebrate the semiquincentennial," Sail Boston chair Michael Mooney said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

The tall ships will be in Boston Harbor from July 11 to July 16. The last time they came here was in 2019.

Sail 250 will be making other stops before Boston along the East Coast, including Virginia and New York.

"It's incredibly fitting that the city where our democracy took its first steps will serve as the final stop on the Sail 250 regatta," Mayor Michelle Wu said.