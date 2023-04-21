Bourne announces road closures as Sagamore Bridge work increases traffic

BOURNE - The town of Bourne is trying to do something about rising traffic as a result of the construction work on the Sagamore Bridge.

Police said Adams Street has been backed up, especially at the intersections of Sandwich Road and the Cranberry Highway. New road restrictions went into effect Friday morning.

"Both Adams St and Westdale Park with be closed to public travel with access only allowed for residents of that area," police said. "All general traffic on Sandwich Road attempting to travel over the Sagamore Bridge will be diverted to the signalized intersection at Ben Abbey Rd."

The Town of Bourne, along with MassDOT and the US Army Corps, has been evaluating the increased traffic congestion... Posted by Bourne Police Department on Thursday, April 20, 2023

Police said officers will be on hand to help drivers navigate the changes and they will continue to monitor the situation with MassDOT and the U.S. Army Corps.

Earlier this month, the Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce estimated that the construction project is on schedule to finish early before the busy Memorial Day Weekend.

The construction has reduced traffic to a single lane in both directions on the bridge. The U.S. Army Corps said the work is "critical to maintaining the structural integrity of the Sagamore Bridge."