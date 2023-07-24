Dover-Sherborn High School remembers Sadie Mauro after deadly boat crash

DOVER - Dover-Sherborn High School will be open to students and faculty Monday to help them with the sudden and tragic loss of 17-year-old Sadie Mauro.

Mauro was killed Friday night in a boat crash in Dennis.

She was about to start her senior year. At a vigil Sunday, friends and family called her hardworking and a great lacrosse player.

The high school library will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to noon for students and faculty to gather. Counselors and service dogs will also be there.

In a letter to families, Principal John Smith said the school community is "devastated and heartbroken."

"Sadie's smile could light up a room, she had a heart of gold and the sweetest spirit," Smith said. "She had such a strong sense of self and had a love for adventure and anything outdoors. A hardworking student and great athlete, Sadie was genuine and effortlessly kind."

"The District extends its deepest sympathies to the Mauro family at this time of unimaginable pain," Superintendent Beth McCoy said in a statement. "The Dover-Sherborn community is strong and is known for its strength and resiliency in the face of unimaginable tragedy. We will continue to support each other in the days and weeks ahead as we surround Sadie's family, friends and loved ones with care and love."