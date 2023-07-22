Teenage girl killed after boat crashes into jetty off Cape Cod in Dennis

Teenage girl killed after boat crashes into jetty off Cape Cod in Dennis

DENNIS - A teenage girl was found dead late Friday night after a boat crashed into a jetty off Cape Cod.

The crash happened at around 9 p.m. in Sesuit Harbor in Dennis. State Police said the 17-year-old girl's body was found by search teams at around 11:30 p.m. She has not been identified.

Six people were on the boat at the time. A teenage boy was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for a head injury.

Dive operations are being conducted at the crash site Saturday as police and the Coast Guard continue their investigation.