Some Ukrainians in New England say they're hopeful, but skeptical about potential peace plan

Ukrainians in New England are voicing both hope and cautious skepticism after CBS News reported the Ukrainian government has agreed to a framework for a potential peace deal with Russia.

"I'm so sure that Ukraine's victory is going to be victory for the civilized world," said Anya Dubovyk, while holding up a sign she brought to a recent rally at the statehouse in Boston.

Dubovyk, who lives in New Hampshire but still has close family members in Ukraine says "every day, I pray and thank God and the armed forces of Ukraine for protection of my mom and my brother and my loving ones."

While she's grateful for American support and the Trump Administration's push for peace in the region, she's worried about where those talks will end up.

Russia-Ukraine peace talks

According to CBS News, Ukrainian and Russian officials have agreed to broad outlines of a peace plan, though the details are still being negotiated.

"To be honest, I feel pretty skeptical and suspicious about this so-called peace plan," Dubovyk said, pointing to a drafted 28-point proposal that would end Ukraine's pursuit of NATO membership and allow Russia to annex parts of the country.

"There is no other nation in the world who wants peace more than Ukrainians. So we do want peace for sure. [But] we look for just peace also," said Vlad Shapiro, a Ukrainian American living in Bedford.

Shapiro said what has been reported so far does not meet that definition of "just."

"The annexation of Ukrainian territory is a terrible precedent for every other aggressor in the world," Shapiro said. "Basically saying, hey, if I could capture the territory of the next country, I can declare it mine and the rest of the world would do absolutely nothing."

"Constant threat"

Both Shapiro and Dubovyk say any final peace agreement must protect Ukraine's sovereignty, guarantee long-term international support from allies and ensure accountability for wartime atrocities.

"We want to make sure the Ukrainian nation and Ukrainian country will exist as an independent, democratic and definitely pro-Ukrainian," Shapiro said. "Can we rely on the international community to rebuild the country? Can we rely on international community to continue persecuting the people on the other side who did a lot of atrocities?" he asked.

Dubovyk said true peace would require Russia to withdraw, pay reparations and return abducted Ukrainian children and prisoners of war.

"If this is not going to happen, it's just a constant threat hanging over Europe," she added.