National invention contest honors Massachusetts students for creating solutions with STEM

HOPKINTON - Several Massachusetts students were recognized at a national competition for inventions they created that address real world issues by involving science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM.

Despite the abundance of jobs in science, technology, engineering and math, just one in six high school seniors in Massachusetts say they're interested in studying STEM. For Gov. Maura Healey's administration, strengthening STEM education is a top priority.

Harnessing energy from precipitation



"This year I did a lot more research, a lot more data, and a lot more testing so I was confident," said Sharon High School freshman Srivibhu Piratla. "When I got called on the stage, it was a wish come true."

Piratla is one of three award winners from the state honored for their creations at the RTX Invention Convention this year at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.

"I did this for two years. The first year I didn't get the awards or anything," explained Piratla.

Less than 80 students from K-12 were recognized in the competition where students develop solutions to problems facing society like climate change and health. Piratla won third place in his category for his invention RoS which stands for "rain or shine." He invented an extension for a solar panel that can harness energy from precipitation. He told WBZ-TV he came up with the idea after his parents had a solar panel consultation on a rainy day.

"There has to be a way to generate electricity from our house, it has to be efficient," said Piratla.

Non-invasive glucose monitor

Anoushka Nair and Dylan Striek are seniors at Hopkinton High School. They won the Patent Application Award for their creation, the Glycocharge.

"We use a comprehensive predictive model that uses three biomarkers, sodium, potassium and phosphate," explained Nair.

"We pulled individuals at our local senior center, and they said pricking their finger can deter them from wanting to monitor their glucose levels," said Striek.

The non-invasive electrolyte-enhanced glucometer is a wearable device that records concentrations of electrolytes in the blood to estimate blood glucose concentration.

"We created a non-invasive method so they don't have to prick their finger and that allows them to have a more consistent schedule and be more attentive to their health," said Striek.

For the three students, it's not just about applying their education, it's about making a difference in their communities and helping others.

"We have a lot of family members who are diabetic, and we realized there's this huge need for a sustainable inexpensive and non-invasive monitor," said Nair and Striek.

The competition hopes to inspire students to unlock their potential and shape a better future.