Victim in Roxbury shooting identified as Jose Despeignes

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The victim of a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Weaver Way in Roxbury has been identified. 

Police said they received a call the afternoon of March 4 for a person shot. When they arrived, they found Jose Despeignes, 56, of Hyde Park, shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have arrested Austin Dillon, 36, of Dorchester, in connection with the shooting. He is charged with murder.

First published on March 8, 2023 / 5:25 PM

