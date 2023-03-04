Man shot, killed in Roxbury

One man dead after shooting in Roxbury

One man dead after shooting in Roxbury

One man dead after shooting in Roxbury

ROXBURY — A man is dead after a shooting in Roxbury.

The shooting occurred at an apartment building on Weaver Way in Roxbury on Saturday afternoon. Officers and medical examiners were on the scene for most of the afternoon and into the evening hours.

The number of suspects is unclear at this time.

"It's obviously a tragedy anytime this happens," said Deputy Superintendent James Miller to WBZ. "One's too many for any neighborhood."

Members of local community organizations and community activists were on the scene throughout the afternoon offering support to neighbors.

The investigation is still ongoing.