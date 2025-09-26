Boston restaurant manager detained by ICE granted asylum and released from custody; "It's like a dream"

Roxbury restaurant manager happy to be reunited with family after 3 months in ICE custody

The manager of a restaurant in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood is now free after spending almost three months in ICE custody.

Paul Dama came to the United States in 2019 from Nigeria. He said he was escaping the terror group Boko Haram, who had kidnapped him. He went on to help manage his sister's restaurant, Suya Joint, in Nubian Square.

Back in June, Dama said he was driving to church on Father's Day when ICE agents surrounded his car and took him into custody. Dama said he saw several SUVs "come out of nowhere" and follow him before he was pulled over. He said the officer told him he had overstayed his visa, despite him telling the officer he had applied for asylum.

Dama said he was handcuffed and brought to the ICE facility in Burlington, where he was allowed to call his sister and lawyer.

Dama was held at a detention center in Concord, New Hampshire until this week, when a judge granted him asylum.

"It's like a dream, I never imagined that I was going to step my foot on American soil again. It's really exciting to be back here, to my family, my Suya Joint family," said Dama. "They've been very supportive, they've shown me love, the kind of love I've never seen before. I really thank them so much for everything they did. Without their support, I don't think I would have made it this far."

Dama also thanked the community for their support.

"I owe this victory to them," said Dama. "Everybody who stood by me and I thank everybody for that."

ICE can appeal the judge's ruling but the agency has not yet publicly commented on whether they will.