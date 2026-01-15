Reggie Lewis Center in Boston increasing security after gun flashed during high school meet

The Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Roxbury is increasing security after a gun was flashed during a high school track meet earlier this month.

Roxbury Community College (RCC) officials said the new protocols include bag checks and the screening of electronic devices, similar to airport security. Attendees are asked to remove laptops and place them in bins before entering the facility.

"We don't want to inconvenience anybody, but we want to be able to ensure everyone's public safety," RCC Police Chief David Albanese said. "I think it will work out well."

The college released a photo of three suspects connected to the January 8th incident and said it is working with the Boston Police Department as the investigation continues. College officials said the suspects have been identified and interviewed. There is no more information available.

The new protocols were first implemented on Thursday afternoon during a high school track and field meet. Parents attending the event expressed mixed reactions, noting both safety concerns and potential logistical challenges.

"It's probably going to be a little bit more of a hassle. I know the kids go in and out on that side when they're warming up so I don't know if that changes it for them," said parent Steve Park. "But if they recognize a problem, then sure, I'm happy they're doing something to make it safer."

Security experts say heightened awareness is becoming more common at public venues. Todd McGhee, a security expert and former Massachusetts State Trooper, said recent incidents, including a shooting at Brown University, underscore the need to reevaluate security practices.

"You'd like to think that, whether it's a college or university or any place that hosts large crowds of people are rethinking their security protocols," McGhee said.

Roxbury Community College's public safety team said the primary focus of the new screening measures is to prevent weapons from entering the facility. Officials said the protocols will remain in place as events continue at the Reggie Lewis Center.